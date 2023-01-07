Chiefs vs. Raiders: How to watch Week 18, live stream, start time, more

ABC will host this week’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paris, NV.

The Chiefs are who everybody thought they were. For as long as Patrick Mahomes is their quarterback, they will be a Super Bowl contender. He is the favorite to win MVP this season and he should be. The offense looks just as good as last season and that’s without Tyreek Hill. Their defense has played fine but needs to step up in the playoffs against offenses like the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

It has been a disappointing year for the Raiders. While they traded for his best friend Davante Adams, Derek Carr was benched and the Raiders will reportedly be moving him in the offseason. The Raiders honestly looked better with Jarrett Stidham. This will be an interesting offseason for them as a whole as they have a ton of decisions to make. They will not be competitive in that tough AFC West division without an above-average starting quarterback.

The Chiefs are an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 53. Kansas City is -410 on the moneyline while the Raiders are +330.

Chiefs vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream link: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app

