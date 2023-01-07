Titans vs. Jaguars: How to watch Week 18, live stream, start time, more

ABC will host this week’s matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

It has been a terrible second half to the season for the Titans. Ryan Tannehill went down with an injury and the offense just hasn’t been good since. Many thought Derrick Henry would get much better as the season went on, but he didn't put up too big of numbers over the last few weeks. Many thought the Titans would win the division this season, but they have a good chance of losing in this win-or-go-home scenario against the Jaguars.

It has been the complete opposite for Jacksonville. They have completely turned things around. In the second half of the season, they had one of the best passing offenses in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence has looked like the first overall pick that everybody thought he would be. And an underrated part of this team has been their defense which has improved in a big way as the season has gone on.

The Jaguars are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 40. Jacksonville is -265 on the moneyline while the Titans are +225.

Titans vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream link: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via ABC Live and the ABC app. or WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.