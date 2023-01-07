Which players are resting, injured, playing in Jaguars vs. Titans in Week 18?

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Jaguars, on Saturday, January 7, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN and ABC. The winner of this game will win the AFC South and secure the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture. If the Titans lose, they are eliminated from playoff contention, but the Jaguars still would technically have a mathematical shot at the final Wild Card spot.

Players resting for Jaguars

There aren’t any players resting for Jacksonville in such a high-profile game. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), S Andrew Wingard (shoulder), OLB Trabon Walker (ankle), LS Ross Matiscik (back), OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle) and DL Foley Fatukasi (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Players resting for Titans

Tennessee has to win to get into the postseason. They can’t rest any players in such a high-profile game. Cornerback Davontae Harris has been ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), S Amani Hooker (knee), T Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) and WR Treylon Burks (groin) are all listed as questionable for the game.