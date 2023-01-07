Which players are resting, injured, playing in Raiders vs. Chiefs in Week 18?

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 7 is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN and ABC. The Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Chiefs still have a shot at locking down the overall No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Players resting for Raiders

With pride on the line, Las Vegas isn’t expected to rest any players. They could turn their attention to next season and sub in more depth than typically seen, but overall we should see the starters.

RB Josh Jacobs is the big name who is questionable for Saturday’s game. He’s dealing with a hip injury. Center Dylan Parham is also questionable to play.

Players resting for Chiefs

The Chiefs likely won’t rest players with a shot at a first-round bye on the line. If they are able to get out to a big lead, they could make some late substitutions, but I’d expect to see the starters for most of the game.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore has been ruled out with a hand injury. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip), G Joe Thuney (ankle), K Harrison Butker (back) and WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) are all listed as questionable.