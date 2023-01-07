Impact of weather report for Chiefs vs. Raiders in Week 18 on Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ABC and ESPN. The Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention, so this will be their last game of the year, while the Chiefs are playoff bound regardless.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Chiefs vs. Raiders in Week 18

Forecast via AccuWeather

The high for Saturday is 56 degrees, with a low of 40. There is a 0% chance of rain and five mph winds expected, but that doesn’t really affect this game anyway because Allegiant Stadium is a dome. For fans heading to the game in person, there is an Area Flood Watch in effect from Saturday to the following Tuesday, so be careful when leaving the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

No fantasy football, DFS, or betting decisions should be affected by the weather. Mainly because Allegiant Stadium is a dome, so the playing surface will be unaffected by any weather changes.