Impact of weather report for Titans vs. Jaguars in Week 18 on Saturday

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ABC and ESPN. The winner will win the AFC South division and will earn the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Titans vs. Jaguars in Week 18

Forecast via AccuWeather

The high for Saturday is 68, with a low of 46. The weather description reads “sunny and pleasant.” There is a 1% chance of rain, and the wind is expected to sit between 6 and 8 mph throughout the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

The projected weather report shouldn’t have any effects on potential decisions for fantasy football, DFS or betting. There isn’t a concern for rain, and the wind is expected to remain low enough that it shouldn't be a factor.