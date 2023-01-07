Broncos receive permission to interview Sean Payton for HC position

The Denver Broncos are going to spare no expense in hiring a new head coach this offseason. They also don’t want another first-year head coach. So, the first out of work NFL head coach that comes to mind is ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton. Payton appears to be the No. 1 choice for many teams in need of a new head coach, but that also give Payton the ability to be picky about where he goes.

The Broncos have officially requested the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton and they gave them permission, per Adam Schefter.