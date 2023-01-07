Report: Sean McVay’s future as Rams head coach in doubt

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay might not return for the 2023 season, according to Adam Schefter. McVay was reportedly flirting with retirement last season and TV networks were looking to add him as an announcer on their broadcasts. The Super Bowl champion eventually decided to return to LA and attempt to defend the title, but this has been a rough season for the Rams.

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald have all been banged up, which hasn’t helped McVay’s team find its usual form. The coach has dealt with some things off the field as well, such as his wife’s home country Ukraine being invaded and his grandfather passing away. When you’re not winning, those pains can become even bigger. The networks will always be there for McVay, so there’s a possibility he could walk away after the conclusion of this season and still be welcomed into a broadcast team.

McVay’s offensive coordinator Liam Coen is also set to depart, going back to Kentucky for the same position per Chris Mortensen. The Rams also don’t have a first-round pick in 2023 and are up against the salary cap. The situation isn’t exactly ideal, especially if your key players are getting hurt.

According to Schefter, McVay will take his time before deciding his future. That decision could loom well into the summer but the Rams will need an answer before training camp. If he doesn’t return, current defensive coordinator Raheem Morris could be a potential immediate candidate for the job. There’s a possibility other top head coaching candidates will already be scooped up by other teams prior to McVay’s decision.