Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 18?

The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football to round out an action-packed Week 18. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.

The Packers getting hot at the right time. They had their best statement win of the 2022-23 season last week in the 41-17 blowout against the Minnesota Vikings. After entering their Week 14 bye with a 5-8 record, they hold their own destiny, and can send rivaled Detroit packing (no pun intended) if they put together another fiery offensive performance. Better yet, Aaron Rodgers and Co. find themselves back on their legendary Lambeau Field turf to do it.

The Packers are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 49.5. The Packers are -210 on the moneyline while the Lions are +180.