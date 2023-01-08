NFL weather forecast for Week 18 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Detroit Lions will face off with the Green Bay Packers for the final Sunday Night Football of the regular season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. The Lions can still be in the playoff hunt if the Seattle Seahawks lose Sunday afternoon, while the Packers can solidify their spot in the postseason with a win.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Lions vs. Packers on Week 18 SNF

Forecast via AccuWeather

It’s going to be cold at Lambeau Field for this game. By kickoff, the temperature is expected to be 26 degrees with a RealFeel of 15. There is a 0% chance of rain, and the wind will sit at 10 mph and gust up to 13 mph. Throughout the game, the wind is supposed to maintain its speed, and there is still a 0% chance of rain.

Fantasy/betting implications

The cold weather may play a factor, but with both of these teams being used to it, they should be fine. The game is outside, but the wind is only supposed to gust up to 16 mph. With no chance of rain in the forecast, there is no need to alter your fantasy football, DFS or betting decisions based on the weather.