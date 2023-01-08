Complete schedule for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The 2022-23 Week 18 NFL schedule is going to be an exhilarating ride, as both conferences have yet to determine which teams will be facing off for a shot at the Super Bowl. Thursday Night Football is gone until next season, so the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders battled it out on Saturday afternoon, with the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars clashing in the late game. That will leave 14 games on the docket for Sunday.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
1:00 p.m. ET
Patriots vs. Bills
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Colts vs. Texans
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Browns vs. Steelers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Ravens vs. Bengals
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Vikings vs. Bears
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Dolphins vs. Jets
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Saints vs. Panthers
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
4:25 p.m. ET
49ers vs. Cardinals
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Cowboys vs. Commanders
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Rams vs. Seahawks
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Eagles vs. Giants
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Broncos vs. Chargers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+