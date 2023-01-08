Complete schedule for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The 2022-23 Week 18 NFL schedule is going to be an exhilarating ride, as both conferences have yet to determine which teams will be facing off for a shot at the Super Bowl. Thursday Night Football is gone until next season, so the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders battled it out on Saturday afternoon, with the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars clashing in the late game. That will leave 14 games on the docket for Sunday.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

1:00 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Bills

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Colts vs. Texans

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Browns vs. Steelers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Ravens vs. Bengals

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Vikings vs. Bears

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Dolphins vs. Jets

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Saints vs. Panthers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Cardinals

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Cowboys vs. Commanders

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Rams vs. Seahawks

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Eagles vs. Giants

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Broncos vs. Chargers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Packers

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+