Full list of Week 18 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL wraps up the 2022-23 regular season on Sunday with a busy day of playoff implications. The full playoff bracket will be wrapped by the end of Sunday evening and we should know next weekend’s schedule before midnight Sunday night.

The Week 18 Sunday schedule is broken up so that teams that have similar scenarios will play at the same time. The 1 p.m. window features Patriots-Bills, Ravens-Bengals, Jets-Dolphins, and Browns-Steelers for finalizing the AFC bracket. The 4:25 p.m. window includes Giants-Eagles, Cardinals-49ers, and Cardinals-49ers for finalizing the top of the NFC bracket.

The Rams-Seahawks game airs at 4:25 but then we have to wait until Sunday night for finalizing the final wild card berth. The Lions and Packers face off on Sunday Night Football. If the Seahawks lose earlier, the Lions-Packers winner claims the wild card berth. If the Seahawks win, the wild card berth goes to either the Packers with a win or the Seahawks if the Lions win. It’s going to be a busy Sunday.

1:00 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Bills

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Colts vs. Texans

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Browns vs. Steelers

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Ravens vs. Bengals

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Vikings vs. Bears

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Dolphins vs. Jets

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Saints vs. Panthers

Announcers: Jason Benatti, Matt Millen

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Cardinals

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Cowboys vs. Commanders

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Rams vs. Seahawks

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Eagles vs. Giants

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Broncos vs. Chargers

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Packers

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+