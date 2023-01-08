Full list of Week 18 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL wraps up the 2022-23 regular season on Sunday with a busy day of playoff implications. The full playoff bracket will be wrapped by the end of Sunday evening and we should know next weekend’s schedule before midnight Sunday night.
The Week 18 Sunday schedule is broken up so that teams that have similar scenarios will play at the same time. The 1 p.m. window features Patriots-Bills, Ravens-Bengals, Jets-Dolphins, and Browns-Steelers for finalizing the AFC bracket. The 4:25 p.m. window includes Giants-Eagles, Cardinals-49ers, and Cardinals-49ers for finalizing the top of the NFC bracket.
The Rams-Seahawks game airs at 4:25 but then we have to wait until Sunday night for finalizing the final wild card berth. The Lions and Packers face off on Sunday Night Football. If the Seahawks lose earlier, the Lions-Packers winner claims the wild card berth. If the Seahawks win, the wild card berth goes to either the Packers with a win or the Seahawks if the Lions win. It’s going to be a busy Sunday.
1:00 p.m. ET
Patriots vs. Bills
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Colts vs. Texans
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Browns vs. Steelers
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta AJ Ross (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Ravens vs. Bengals
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporters)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Vikings vs. Bears
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Dolphins vs. Jets
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Saints vs. Panthers
Announcers: Jason Benatti, Matt Millen
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
4:25 p.m. ET
49ers vs. Cardinals
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Cowboys vs. Commanders
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Rams vs. Seahawks
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Eagles vs. Giants
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Broncos vs. Chargers
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET
Lions vs. Packers
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+