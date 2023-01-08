Tracking the latest news for Carolina Panthers head coaching vacancy

After firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers have played better under interim coach Steve Wilks. Will he keep the job for the longterm?

The Carolina Panthers became the first NFL franchise to fire their head coach in the 2022 NFL season when they relieved coach Matt Rhule of his duties in October.

Hired in 2020 after coaching for Baylor, Rhule finished his Carolina tenure with a disappointing record of 11-27 while failing to find a franchise quarterback for the Panthers. The Panthers have surged without him. After starting 1-4, the Panthers have a chance to go 6-6 down the stretch. While this may not seem like a skyrocket in momentum, they did so after trading away Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson at the NFL trade deadline. They came up short in their bid for the NFC South title, but it was an impressive turnaround.

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, took over as interim coach in Carolina. He’s experienced plenty of success, which makes him a viable candidate to lose the interim tag and take over the job full time.

Wilks won’t be the only candidate for the job, though. We’ll be tracking all coaching names that are attached to the Panthers’ head coach job, whether they are just rumors or names that get interviews.

Interview Candidates

TBD

Rumored interest

January 3: Panthers owner David Newton has been in contact with Jim Harbaugh about the head coach opening, per ESPN.