Will Demeco Ryans be an NFL head coach in 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers have had a great season and are one of the favorites for the Super Bowl. Defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans has played a major role in that as they have the best defense in the NFL. It has been that way since he took over in 2021. Below we’ll take a look at whether or not he will get a chance as a head coach next season.

Who is 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

Ryans was a second round pick from Alabama in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL for 10 seasons and had a great career. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006, was a First Team All-Pro in 2007, and made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009. A little over a year after retiring, Ryans was hired by the 49ers as the defensive quality control coach. The next year after that, they promoted him to inside linebackers coach.

The following season, after Robert Sales took the head coaching job with the Jets, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator for the 49ers. After 2021, he landed a head coaching interview with the Minnesota Vikings, but declined a second interview choosing to stay with the 49ers. His defense has been stellar once again this season and their success could play a big role in him getting a head coaching job this offseason.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Everything Ryans has shown as a defensive coordinator looks like he will be a successful NFL head coach. While his defense has had talent, he has gotten everything out of his players. He’s had great schemes and hasn’t struggled with adjustments. His players seem to enjoy being around him and he’s always energized on the sideline. He’d be great taking over in a situation where they want to change the culture.

I would expect him to be the top option this offseason and many teams looking for a coach to do whatever they can to add him as their head coach. Many weren't expecting him to have as much success as Saleh did, but he did a great job filling his shoes. Saleh has had success in New York, and I would expect Ryans to have a bit of the same.

Which teams are interviewing him?

TBD