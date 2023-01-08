Tracking the latest news for Denver Broncos head coaching vacancy

The Denver Broncos are once again going to be looking for a new head coach. Their search ahead of the 2022 regular season resulted in the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett. They paired the first-time head coach with new quarterback Russell Wilson hoping to strike gold. It resulted in a 4-11 start to the year and a firing for Hackett.

Prior to getting the Broncos head coaching job, Hacket had served as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021. Before that, he was the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

The team’s search committee has said that they are going to be aggressive and want a coach that has a history of winning. Don’t be surprised if they emphasize a coach who has a history of making the postseason. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl in 2015. Since then, they haven’t made the playoffs and have only boasted a winning record once. The team finished 9-7 in 2016, which was Gary Kubiak’s final year with the organization.

It will be interesting to see if Denver can find a head coach that they can hold onto. Since Mike Shanahan was fired after the 2008 season, the franchise has had eight head coaches (including interim coaches taking over for those fired). No head coach has lasted more than four seasons, with John Fox at the helm from 2011-2014. The surprise with Fox was that he left to coach the Chicago Bears after winning four straight divisional titles.

Interview Candidates

Jim Harbaugh — report

Rumored interest

It was reported in Week 17 that the Broncos head coach search committee is going to be very aggressive, wants a proven winner and is not worried about what it will cost to get their candidate. They are rumored to be interested in Dan Quinn, Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh.