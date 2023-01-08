Who is announcing Sunday Night Football in Week 18 between the Lions and Packers?

The NFL wraps up the 2022-23 regular season this evening with a Sunday Night Football contest featuring significant playoff implications. The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field and the final NFC wild card berth will be determined when this game wraps.

SNF kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the announcer booth and Melissa Stark serving as the field reporter. A live stream will be available on Peacock.

The game has lost a little luster thanks to the Seahawks win over the Rams earlier in the day. That eliminated the Lions from playoff contention because Seattle has a head-to-head win over them from earlier in the season. The Packers remain the only one of the two teams that can secure a playoff berth. Green Bay is in with a win, while Seattle is in with a Detroit win. Green Bay is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.