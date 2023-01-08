How to watch Bucs vs. Falcons via live stream in Week 18

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It was a tough past few weeks for the Buccaneers, but they ended up getting the win against the Carolina Panthers clinching the NFC South. If anybody in their division would’ve been just a little above average, the Bucs would’ve missed the playoffs. Tom Brady has had struggles this season, but he played well as the Panthers game went on. They’ll need to really step it up if they want any chance at winning in the playoffs.

Heading into the season, it was always expected that this would be a rebuilding year for the Falcons. They had some success which surprised some fans, but they just weren’t talented enough to make the playoffs. They need some more pieces and to rebuild that defense. They could be decent in a few years, but I would expect next season to be another rebuilding year.

The Falcons are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 40.5. Atlanta is -155 on the moneyline while the Bucs are +135.

Bucs vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.