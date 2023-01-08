How to watch Vikings vs. Bears via live stream in Week 18

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Vikings (12-4) are coming off a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers 41-17 last Sunday as Kirk Cousins turned the ball over four times with three interceptions and a fumble. Minnesota lost its chance at a No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with the loss, but it has a shot at the second seed heading into Week 18.

The Bears (3-13) have been eliminated from playoff contention for a long time, and they’ve been blown out in consecutive games against the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Justin Fields completed 7-of-21 passes for 75 yards with a touchdown, interception and fumble last week. He added 132 rushing yards on 10 carries and will look for a better passing performance in the season finale.

The Vikings are 4-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, making the Bears +160 underdogs.

Vikings vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.