How to watch Patriots vs. Bills via live stream in Week 18

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

This is a must win game for the Patriots as they will get in the playoffs with a win. A few weeks ago, it seemed that the Patriots wouldn’t be in, but they now have a chance. Mac Jones has had struggled, but has played well enough over the past few weeks to give them a shot at the playoffs.

The Bills have been great this season and are the better team overall. Away from football, the concern of everybody should be the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. These players are human beings and their health should always be valued over anything else. Hopefully, we get good news about Hamlin soon.

The Bills are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 43.5. Buffalo is -345 on the moneyline while the Patriots are +285.

Patriots vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.