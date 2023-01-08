How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals via live stream in Week 18

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Another week, another game for the Ravens without franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson continues to nurse a knee injury as backup Tyler Huntley is trending toward making his fifth-consecutive start. Baltimore has gone 2-2 with Huntley as the starting quarterback and has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, though they can potentially move up to the fifth seed with a win on Sunday and a subsequent loss by the Chargers. The Ravens won the first meeting between these two teams earlier this season, 19-17.

The Bengals will return to the field on Sunday after their Week 17 Monday night game with the Bills was postponed in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s injury. Cincinnati sits at 11-4 and in the current third spot in the AFC playoffs, with seeding ramifications still very much in play after this matchup concludes. The Bengals fell to the Ravens back in Week 5 thanks to a Justin Tucker field goal, totaling just 190 passing yards. But in the last three weeks, the offense has averaged 260.0 yards per game through the air, which is seventh best in the league during that span.

The Bengals are a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 40.5. Cincinnati is -315 on the moneyline, with the Ravens as a +260 underdog.

Ravens vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.