How to watch Texans vs. Colts via live stream in Week 18

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Texans (2-13-1) would guarantee themselves the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick with a loss on Sunday, and they’re coming off a 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston ranks dead last in yards per play offensively (4.7) as the Texans close out the regular season.

Indianapolis (4-11-1) will bring a six-game losing streak into the finale but is favored in this matchup. The Colts scored a combined 13 points in the last two games, and they’re coming out of a 38-10 loss to the New York Giants as Nick Foles left with an injury. Sam Ehlinger replaced him and will get the start on Sunday.

The Colts are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -150 moneyline odds, making the Texans +130 underdogs. The over/under is set at 38.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.