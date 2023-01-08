How to watch Browns vs. Steelers via live stream in Week 18

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be played at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have been resilient in the second half of the 2022-23 NFL season, and are now knocking on the door of another playoff appearance with six wins in their last eight games. They need to win this week in order to have a chance, plus a Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots loss.

As for Cleveland, who sits last in the AFC North and was eliminated from playoff contention, has a chance to be a saboteur for their rival. Deshaun Watson will start his sixth game for the Browns, after completing nine passes on 18 attempts for 169 yards and three touchdowns last week.

The Steelers are set as 2.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -150 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Browns sit a +130, while the total score is set at 40.5.

Browns vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.