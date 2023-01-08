How to watch Giants vs. Eagles via live stream in Week 18

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

It was a great week for the Giants as they took down the Indianapolis Colts clinching their first playoff birth since 2016. Daniel Jones had a great week running and throwing the ball. It was insane as we saw him rush for 91 yards and two touchdowns. They smashed the Colts as expected and will look to ride their success into Week 18 and the playoffs.

It was a bad loss for the Eagles and could be costly. With a win, they would’ve clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but the loss now gives the San Francisco 49ers a chance to catch them. If the Eagles win this week, they will get the No. 1 seed, however they have not looked good since Jalen Hurts went down and the Giants are playing their best football of the season. But there is a good chance the Giants bench a good amount of starters.

The Eagles are a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 42.5. Philadelphia is -850 on the moneyline while the Giants are +600.

Giants vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.