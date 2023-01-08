How to watch Chargers vs. Broncos via live stream in Week 18

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field in Denver.

Los Angeles (10-6) clinched a playoff spot last week for the first time since 2018 and currently sits as the number five seed in the AFC. If all goes to plan they will remain the fifth seed following the conclusion of Week 18, though there is the chance that they could slip to the number six spot. While the Chargers want to prioritize the health of their players ahead of the playoffs, keeping the fifth spot would hinge on beating the Broncos and seeing the Ravens fall to the Bengals. Los Angeles would then face either the Titans or Jaguars in the wild-card round, as opposed to facing either the Chiefs, Bills or Bengals as a potential six seed.

Denver (4-12) has lost back-to-back games heading into Week 18 and will look to close the book on year one with Russell Wilson as the Broncos’ franchise quarterback. After firing Nathaniel Hackett two weeks ago, all eyes will be on reporting surrounding potential head coaching candidates to target ahead of the offseason. Among the names being mentioned are former head coaches Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Any incoming head coach would take over a talented offense with a veteran quarterback while having one of the league’s best defenses as a luxury.

The Broncos are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 40. Denver is -145 on the moneyline, with the Chargers as a +125 underdog.

Chargers vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.