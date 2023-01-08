How to watch Panthers vs. Saints via live stream in Week 18

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Panthers (6-10) were eliminated from playoff contention in last week’s 30-24 loss to the divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It took a really bad NFC South, but it has been impressive to see Carolina continue to play hard despite losing its head coach and top playmakers early in the season. Sam Darnold has made five starts since making his season debut.

The Saints (7-9) won three consecutive games including last week’s 20-10 win over the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles, but New Orleans’ playoff chances are gone. Andy Dalton completed 18-of-22 passes for 204 yards with an interception in last week’s victory as the Saints look to close out their season strong.

The Saints are 4-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, making the Panthers +160 underdogs. The over/under is set at 41.5.

Panthers vs. Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.