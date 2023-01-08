How to watch Jets vs. Dolphins via live stream in Week 18

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Jets (7-9) put themselves in a strong position for a playoff push before the current five-game losing streak. New York is officially eliminated from postseason contention and scored a combined nine points in its last two matchups despite the return of Mike White in last week’s 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Dolphins (8-8) are also looking to avoid a sixth consecutive loss as they enter Week 18 in a three-way tie for the final AFC Wild Card spot. Tua Tagovailoa is highly unlikely to be available in this matchup, and it will be either Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson under center on Sunday.

The Dolphins are 1-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -115 moneyline odds, making the Jets -105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 38.5.

Jets vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.