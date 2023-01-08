How to watch Cowboys vs. Commanders via live stream in Week 18

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from FedEx Field in Landover.

Dallas (12-4) has clinched a playoff spot but arguably has noteworthy stakes to play for in Week 18. Though the odds are slim, there is a chance that the Cowboys could both clinch the NFC East as well as the number one seed in the NFC. For both scenarios, it begins with the Cowboys beating the Commanders on Sunday. Then, if the Eagles fall to the Giants, it would result in Dallas winning the NFC East due to a better division record. The Cowboys could clinch the number one seed in the NFC if the 49ers fall to the Cardinals, but that seems incredibly unlikely.

Washington (7-8-1) was eliminated from postseason contention last week, setting up the team to use the regular season finale as a means of evaluating the talent on the roster. After Carson Wentz struggled in last week’s 24-10 loss to the Browns, the Commanders will roll with rookie Sam Howell as the starting quarterback on Sunday. Howell was drafted by Washington in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, after throwing for 10,283 yards and 92 touchdowns in three seasons at North Carolina.

The Cowboys are a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 41. Dallas is -320 on the moneyline, with the Commanders as a +265 underdog.

Cowboys vs. Commanders

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.