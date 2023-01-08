How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers via live stream in Week 18

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Arizona (4-12) will close the chapter on a rough 2022-2023 season in which questions lie around the quarterback position as well as the head coach. Kyler Murray underwent successful surgery to repair torn right ACL, with coach Kliff Kingsbury noting that Murray probably won’t be back for the start of the 2023 season. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy will once again miss Sunday’s contest after being sidelined for the last two games, as the veteran deals with a concussion.

San Francisco (12-4) cannot fall farther than the number three seed in the NFC playoff picture, but late-season chaos has opened the door for the 49ers to boost their seeding. There is a chance, albeit unlikely, that San Francisco can improve to as much as the number one overall seed, but they will need some help along the way. As long as the 49ers take care of business versus the Cardinals, they could finish in first place in the NFC playoff picture, with a subsequent first-round bye, if the Eagles fall to the Giants. While unlikely, it is key to remember that the Giants may limit or outright rest their starters on Sunday, with a playoff spot locked up.

The 49ers are a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 40.5. San Francisco is -1050 on the moneyline, with the Cardinals as a +700 underdog.

Cardinals vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.