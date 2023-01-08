How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks via live stream in Week 18

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle.

Los Angeles (5-11) has had a season to forget as defending Super Bowl champions, but a 2-2 record in their last four games has given some positive momentum to carry over into the offseason. Baker Mayfield has looked as efficient as he’s been in his career since being claimed off waivers by the Rams, and playing in a system spearheaded by Sean McVay could prove to be a nice partnership for the future. Mayfield’s strong play was highlighted by a 230-yard and two-touchdown performance in a Christmas day win over the Rams. It remains to be seen exactly what Mayfield wants on his next contract, but there is the possibility of being the backup behind Matthew Stafford in the near future.

Seattle (8-8) can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18, but they do not control their destiny entirely. After moving to .500 by virtue of a 21-6 win over the Jets next week, they will need to first take care of business against the Rams to move to 9-8. From there, Seattle would also need the Lions to beat the Packers on Sunday Night Football, or for both teams to end their game in a tie. If the Seahawks and Packers were to both finish 9-8, Green Bay would advance due to a better conference record.

The Seahawks are a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 41.5. Seattle is -260 on the moneyline, with the Rams as a +220 underdog.

Rams vs. Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.