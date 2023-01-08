Lions vs. Packers: How to watch Week 18 Sunday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Lions (8-8) will enter Week 18 with a chance at a playoff spot with a Sunday night victory and a Seattle Seahawks loss to Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, so they’ll know if they’re still alive for the postseason prior to game time. Detroit won four of its last five games including a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears last week as Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, and Jamaal Williams rushed for 144 yards with a TD.

The Packers (8-8) playoff scenario is fairly simple. If Green Bay wins, it will be in the playoffs. If Green Bay loses, it will miss the playoffs. The Packers went into December with a 4-8 record but rallied with four consecutive victories including last week’s blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 with a defensive and special teams touchdown. Aaron Jones rushed for 111 yards, while AJ Dillon found the end zone on 41 yards rushing.

The Packers are 4.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -215 moneyline odds, making the Lions +185 underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.

Lions vs. Packers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Packers -215, Lions +185

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.