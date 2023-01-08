Which players are resting, injured, playing in Giants vs. Eagles in Week 18?

The New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8. Both teams have already clinched a playoff spot, and the Eagles will look to keep their No. 1 seed ahead of the 49ers. The Eagles are 15.5-point favorites.

Players resting for Giants

The large spread heading into the game is a major hint from the oddsmakers that we can expect to see some Giants starters resting this week ahead of the playoffs. The Giants elevated Davis Webb from the practice squad to start at quarterback this week. Daniel Jones will likely be joined by several other key players.

Per the injury report, LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and DT Leonard Williams (neck) are out, CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) is doubtful, and C Jon Feliciano (back) is questionable.

Players resting for Eagles

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return from a shoulder injury that has kept him out for two weeks for this game, so we won’t see Eagles players resting. The payoff for a win here is a bye in the playoffs, so Philadelphia will be giving it their all.

LB Shaun Bradley (wrist), T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle), and DE Josh Sweat (neck) are all questionable on the Eagles’ injury report.