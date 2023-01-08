Which players are resting, injured, playing in Chargers vs. Broncos in Week 18?

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Denver Broncos in Week 18. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8. The Chargers have already clinched a playoff berth, while the Broncos are out of the postseason picture completely.

Players resting for Chargers

Fullback Zander Horvath is the only player on the injury report for the Chargers this week, listed as questionable with an ankle issue. The Chargers can’t get a bye in the playoffs at this point, but their seeding is still up for grabs. They are currently the No. 5 seed and would clinch that specific seed ahead of their game, which would make this meaningless.

The Chargers are three-point underdogs to the Broncos at DraftKings Sportsbook, an unexpected line that points toward several Chargers starters resting for the matchup. The Bolts were one of the most consistently injured teams in the NFL this season, so this could be a major factor in their journey back to a fully healthy roster ahead of the playoffs.

Players resting for Broncos

The Broncos have several players who will be sitting on the bench for this season ender. Tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest, foot), and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) are all out, and defensive end Jonathan Kongbo (illness), cornerback Damarri Mathis (concussion), tight end Eric Saubert (knee), tight end Eric Tomlinson (ankle), and tackle Billy Turner (back) are all questionable.

It’s unlikely that the Broncos rest any of their starters unless they are dealing with health issues or injuries. This will be the final game of the season for the Broncos.