Which players are resting, injured, playing in Browns vs. Steelers in Week 18?

The Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8. The Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Steelers are hoping for several scenarios to fall into place to sneak into the postseason through the back door.

Players resting for Browns

The Browns have listed tackle Jack Conklin (ankle) and DE Isaiah Thomas (foot) as out for the week, and CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) as questionable. Jadeveon Clowney will also be unavailable for the game after being sent home for criticizing the Browns’ coaching staff. The Browns aren’t eligible for a playoff spot, but they traded their first-round pick to the Texans, so there isn’t much incentive to sit their starters in hopes of a loss and a better draft position.

Players resting for Steelers

The Steelers are hoping for a playoff spot and will not be resting their starters in Week 18. However, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle) and LB Myles Jack (groin) are both questionable, and S Tre Norwood is out. They’ll be lacking some talent and depth in the secondary with those injuries, but have a healthy offense heading into the final week.