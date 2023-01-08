Which players are resting, injured, playing in Panthers vs. Saints in Week 18?

The Carolina Panthers will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. With their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the Panthers and Saints have both been eliminated from playoff contention.

Players resting for Panthers

Carolina could be undertaking yet another quarterback search in the upcoming offseason. They are playing for pride at this point and the best case scenario for them is to start looking to the future. While they likely won’t be resting any players this week, don’t be surprised if the team subs in some of their depth to see who could make the team next season. The team have designated DE Brian Burns, RB D’Onta Foreman, DT Matt Ioannidis, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, and DE Yetur Gross-Matos as questionable.

Players resting for Saints

New Orleans fell well short of preseason expectations. With the combo of Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton under center, it’s time for the team to find their quarterback of the future. He likely isn’t going to be playing in this game, but the Saints will likely start evaluation for next season in this game, but aren’t expected to outright rest any players. CB Paulson Adebo and OG Andrus Peat have been ruled out while S Justin Evans, TE Taysom Hill, OT James Hurst, TE Juwan Johnson, S Marcus Maye, OT Ryan Ramczyk, and LB Ty Summers are all questionable.