Which players are resting, injured, playing in Jets vs. Dolphins in Week 18?

The New York Jets will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Dolphins still have a shot at making the AFC playoff field with the final Wild Card spot.

Players resting for Jets

The Jets are playing for pride in the final week of the season. They showed in 2022 that they have some solid pieces around the team but could use this final week to do further team evaluation for the future. They aren’t expected to be resting any players. They have ruled out T Duane Brown, CB Brandin Echols, T George Fant, G Nate Herbig, and S Lamarcus Joyner. Their questionable list includes S Ashtyn Davis, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, TE C.J. Uzomah, QB Mike White, and S Jordan Whitehead.

Players resting for Dolphins

The Dolphins are still in the running for a playoff spot. With a win and a New England Patriots loss or tie to the Buffalo Bills, Miami will clinch the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Dolphins are dealing with injuries, but they will not rest any players with a shot at the playoffs on the line.

QB Tua Tagovailoa is out and OT Terron Armstead, OT Kendall Lamm, and WR Cedrick Wilson are all doubtful. QB Teddy Bridgewater, LB Bradley Chubb, CB Xavien Howard, FB Alec Ingold, and S Eric Rowe are all questionable.