Which players are resting, injured, playing in Texans vs. Colts in Week 18?

The Houston Texans will play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. Each of these teams has been eliminated from playoff contention, so they are playing for pride and draft seeding.

Players resting for Texans

Houston heads into the final week of the season holding the projected No. 1 draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Texans aren’t likely going to rest any players, but they will likely to a lot of roster evaluation in this game. Don’t be surprised if you see more depth players getting opportunity as Houston turns their attention to the future. The Texans have ruled out WR Phillip Dorsett, C Jimmy Morrissey, and CB Steven Nelson. TE O.J. Howard and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo are listed as questionable.

Players resting for Colts

The Colts are likely going to experience turnover heading into the 2023 season. They will begin a head coaching search as well as needing to find a new quarterback. They will likely use this game as a way to evaluate the state of the team and cycle in depth players throughout the game. For now, though, they don’t seem to be blatantly resting players. QB Nick Foles and TE Kylen Granson have already been ruled out while CB Brandon Facyson and CB Stephon Gilmore are both questionable for the game.