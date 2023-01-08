Which players are resting, injured, playing in Vikings vs. Bears in Week 18?

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Vikings have secured a top-three seed in the NFC playoffs, while the Bears have long been eliminated.

Players resting for Vikings

Minnesota is unable to move to the No. 1 seed, even with a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss. They can only move up to the No. 2 seed or retain the current No. 3 seed. They take on Nathan Peterman, so if they get out to a big lead early, they could end up resting their starters late in the game. The Vikings will be without C Garrett Bradbury, DT James Lynch, and S Harrison Smith due to injuries. LB Brian Asamoah, CB Cameron Dantzler, and DE Za’Darius Smith are all listed as questionable.

Players resting for Bears

Chicago is playing for pride this week. They already will have backup quarterback Peterman under center, so could end up making more changes throughout the roster. With a projected high draft pick, Chicago could do some evaluating for the future in the game, but they aren’t expected to rest anybody. The Bears will be without QB Justin Fields, CB Jaylon Jones, and LB Sterling Weatherford due to injuries. DT Angelo Blackson, DE Terrell Lewis, and CB Kyler Gordon are all questionable.