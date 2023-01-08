Which players are resting, injured, playing in Patriots vs. Bills in Week 18?

The New England Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. The Patriots need a win to earn the final Wild Card spot, while a win for the Bills helps them get closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Players resting for Patriots

The Patriots control their own destiny in this game. If they win, they will head to the playoffs. If they lose, they need specific results in three other games in order to advance. They can’t afford to rest any players intentionally, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be missing players. TE Jonnu Smith and CB Jalen Mills are both out, while WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Jonathan Jones, and DB Brenden Schooler are all questionable.

Players resting for Bills

The Bills won’t rest players, as they need a win over the Patriots to secure the No. 2 seed. They also get the extra incentive of playing at a neutral site if they end up playing the No. 1 seed Chiefs. The Bills have no players on the active roster with an injury designation for this week. They are as healthy as they can be right now.