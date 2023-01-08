Which players are resting, injured, playing in Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 18?

The Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8. The Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Seahawks remain in the hunt for a postseason berth. A Seahawks win and a Packers loss or tie would get them there.

Players resting for Rams

C Brian Allen (calf), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), S Nick Scott (shoulder), and WR Ben Skowronek (calf) are all listed as out on the Rams’ injury report.

The Rams don’t have much to gain or to lose here. Their first round pick in 2023 belongs to the Lions, and they’re out of playoff contention. They may sit a few starters for some rest at the end of a long season, or they may go all-out and try to play ruiner for Seattle.

Players resting for Seahawks

G Phil Haynes (ankle), DE Quinton Jefferson (illness), G Damien Lewis (ankle), WR Tyler Lockett (shin), and S Ryan Neal (knee) are all questionable for Sunday, and RB Travis Homer (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

Seattle will be giving this one their all with a playoff berth just within reach here. They are unlikely to rest any starters this week.