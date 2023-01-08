Which players are resting, injured, playing in Cowboys vs. Commanders in Week 18?

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Washington Commanders in Week 18. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8. The Commanders have been eliminated from the playoff picture, while the Cowboys currently sit at the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

Players resting for Cowboys

C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) are out for the Cowboys, and WR Kavontae Turpin (illness) is questionable.

The Cowboys have a long shot at the top seed in the NFC. If the Giants beat the Eagles and the Cowboys beat the Commanders, Dallas will overtake the top spot. However, the Giants have been clear that they plan on resting their starters, while Philly will be looking to lock down No. 1. It’s highly unlikely that the Giants win, but the Cowboys will still go all out rather than accept the fifth spot, per Jerry Jones.

Players resting for Commanders

DT Jonathan Allen (knee), T Saahdiq Charles (concussion), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle), RB Brian Robinson (knee), DE James Smith-Williams (concussion), and CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) are all out. S Kamren Curl (ankle), LB Jamin Davis (knee), LB Nathan Gerry (illness), G Andrew Norwell (hip) have been listed as questionable.

The Commanders may take this opportunity to sit a few of their starters as they head into the offseason, postseason hopes since dashed. Brian Robinson is already listed as out, and the team placed Antonio Gibson on injured reserve.