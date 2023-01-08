Which players are resting, injured, playing in Packers vs. Lions in Week 18?

The Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions in Week 18. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8. Both teams currently have a shot at a postseason berth, and there is a lot riding on this game.

Players resting for Packers

The Packers are at nearly full strength this week. TE Josiah Deguara (calf) is questionable. With the playoff implications on the line here, the Packers will not be resting players. The Packers can get in no matter what happens to the Seahawks earlier in the day.

Players resting for Lions

DE Michael Brockers (ankle), FB Jason Cabinda (knee), S DeShon Elliott (shoulder), CB Jeff Okudah (elbow), and C Frank Ragnow (foot) are all questionable for Sunday, and G Kayode Awosika (ankle) is out.

The Lions will need the Rams to beat the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon in order to have a shot at the playoffs. In a scenario in which the Rams win, the Lions will be giving it their all on Sunday night. If the Hawks win, though, the Lions’ chances are shot. They may still be able to play ruiner for the Packers, though, if they so choose. A Packers loss will keep Green Bay out of the playoffs.