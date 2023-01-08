Broncos to interview Jim Harbaugh in week following end of 2022-23 regular season

The Denver Broncos are wasting no time in getting the search for their next head coach started. The Broncos will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and are reportedly getting started with interviews next week for the head coach opening. Current Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will be interviewing with Denver, per Tom Pelissero.

It has been a wild week for Harbaugh. First, he comes out and again doubles down that his expectation will be that he “enthusiastically” will be the head coach for Michigan next football season. Then, the Michigan football team received several NCAA sanctions for various violations. Now, Harbaugh is reportedly interviewing for the Broncos opening. He has been linked with the team ever since the search committee said that they wanted to be aggressive and get a proven winner. The team has also reportedly been in talks with the New Orleans Saints and former head coach, Sean Payton.

Harbaugh last coached in the NFL in 2014. He was the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and had a 44-19-1 record during his tenure. The 49ers made the playoffs in his first three seasons, including a trip to Super Bowl 47 against the Baltimore Ravens.