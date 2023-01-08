Bills RB Nyheim Hines returns opening kickoff 96 yards for TD, Bills announcer is exuberant

The Buffalo Bills are facing the New England Patriots in Week 18. Last week, the Bills game was canceled after a hit to Damar Hamlin caused a cardiac arrest and hospitalized the player. Buffalo was expected to be playing this game amped up after Hamlin showed great strides in his recovery. The team wasted little time showing their support for Hamlin by returning the opening kick 96 yards.

Needless to say, Hamlin, who is watching the game from his hospital bed, is excited for his team.

Hines takes the kick and starts running down the middle of the field. The backup running back pops the ball to the outside and takes off down the sideline. He outruns the rest of the Patriots team and vaults into the stands celebrating. Hines is joined by a few teammates as the stadium erupts in celebration. While it is only the opening kickoff, you can tell this team is playing for Hamlin and working through all the emotions they have felt over the last week.

With a win, the Bills will have the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture. This would also cause the Patriots to need some help to secure the No. 7 seed.