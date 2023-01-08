Bengals RB Joe Mixon trolls NFL with coin flip celebration following TD vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly extremely unhappy with the NFL’s solution to the cancelation of their matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 following the tragic incident with Damar Hamlin, and they showed it Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens

In the first quarter of Cincinnati’s tilt with their AFC North rivals, Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored a touchdown to put them up by nine, but what was noteworthy was the celebration. With shades of Terrell Owens, Mixon pulled a coin out of his shoe and flipped it, mocking the NFL’s resolution to the AFC North winner potentially being determined by a coin toss.

Here’s the video:

The Bengals are taking out their frustrations early on the Ravens. We’ll see if they can hold on and lock in the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs and host a game in Cincinnati during the Wild Card round.