D’Onta Foreman, Marcus Davenport ejected after scuffle in Panthers-Saints

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are closing out the regular season against each other this afternoon. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, so there’s nothing to play for between these two NFC South rivals. Surely both teams will simply end the season without a scuffle or anything and oh, there goes D’Onta Foreman scrapping it our with Marcus Davenport.

Davenport took down Foreman on a routine run early in the third quarter and the Panthers running back didn’t appreciate how he was brought down. Words were exchange, tempers flared, and hands were thrown. Both men were hit with unsportsmenlike conduct penalties and were both ejected from the matchup.

It’s been a frustrating and disappointing season for both the Panthers and Saints this year and major questions loom over both franchises heading into the offseason. At least they’re both showing some fight at the very end, albeit a little too late.