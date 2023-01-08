Breaking down the NFL standings at end of regular season coming out of Week 18

The NFL is closing out the 2022-23 regular season in exciting fashion. The playoff picture is wrapping up and the Week 18 slate brings playoff implications up and down the schedule. It opened with the Chiefs and Jaguars handling their business on Saturday, and now Sunday is offering plenty more.

Week 18 opened with two division titles left to be determined. The Jaguars clinched the AFC South with their win on Saturday and the NFC East will be determined on Sunday. The AFC’s No. 1 seed was decided with the Chiefs win on Saturday, while the NFC’s No. 1 seed will be settled Sunday afternoon. By the close of Sunday Night Football this evening, the 2022-23 regular season will be complete and the playoff field will be set.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after a full season of football.

AFC East

The Dolphins beat the Jets and the Bills beat the Patriots. That means Miami is headed to the playoffs and the Patriots and Steelers are out.

AFC North

The Steelers beat the Browns, but the Dolphins win means Pittsburgh won’t make the playoffs. The Bengals beat the Ravens and will host them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

AFC South

The Jaguars beat the Titans on Saturday night to clinch the division title. The Texans stunned the Colts to finish the season with a win.

AFC West

The Chiefs beat the Raiders to close out the regular season and clinch the best record in the AFC.

NFC East

TBD

NFC North

The Vikings beat the Bears and Chicago clinched the No. 1 pick in the draft after the Texans beat the Colts.

NFC South

The Panthers beat the Saints to close out the season in second place. The Falcons beat the Bucs and finish the season in last place. Tampa won the division, but heads into the playoffs with a losing record.

NFC West

TBD