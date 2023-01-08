Breaking down the NFL standings at end of regular season coming out of Week 18

The NFL is closing out the 2022-23 regular season in exciting fashion. The playoff picture is wrapping up and the Week 18 slate brings playoff implications up and down the schedule. It opened with the Chiefs and Jaguars handling their business on Saturday, and now Sunday is offering plenty more.
Week 18 opened with two division titles left to be determined. The Jaguars clinched the AFC South with their win on Saturday and the NFC East will be determined on Sunday. The AFC’s No. 1 seed was decided with the Chiefs win on Saturday, while the NFC’s No. 1 seed will be settled Sunday afternoon. By the close of Sunday Night Football this evening, the 2022-23 regular season will be complete and the playoff field will be set.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after a full season of football.
AFC East
The Dolphins beat the Jets and the Bills beat the Patriots. That means Miami is headed to the playoffs and the Patriots and Steelers are out.
- Buffalo Bills, 13-3 — clinched division title
- Miami Dolphins, 9-8 — clinched playoff berth
- New England Patriots, 8-9 — eliminated
- New York Jets, 7-10 — eliminated
AFC North
The Steelers beat the Browns, but the Dolphins win means Pittsburgh won’t make the playoffs. The Bengals beat the Ravens and will host them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
- Cincinnati Bengals, 12-4 — clinched division title
- Baltimore Ravens, 10-7 — clinched playoff berth
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-8 — eliminated
- Cleveland Browns, 7-10 — eliminated
AFC South
The Jaguars beat the Titans on Saturday night to clinch the division title. The Texans stunned the Colts to finish the season with a win.
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-8 — clinched division title
- Tennessee Titans, 7-10 — eliminated
- Indianapolis Colts, 4-12-1 — eliminated
- Houston Texans, 3-13-1 — eliminated
AFC West
The Chiefs beat the Raiders to close out the regular season and clinch the best record in the AFC.
- Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3 — clinched division title and No. 1 seed
- Los Angeles Chargers, 10-6 — clinched playoff berth
- Las Vegas Raiders, 6-11 — eliminated
- Denver Broncos, 4-12 — eliminated
NFC East
TBD
- Philadelphia Eagles, 13-3 — clinched playoff berth
- Dallas Cowboys, 12-4 — clinched playoff berth
- New York Giants, 9-6-1 — clinched playoff berth
- Washington Commanders, 7-8-1 — eliminated
NFC North
The Vikings beat the Bears and Chicago clinched the No. 1 pick in the draft after the Texans beat the Colts.
- Minnesota Vikings, 13-4 — clinched division title
- Detroit Lions, 8-8
- Green Bay Packers, 8-8
- Chicago Bears, 3-14 — eliminated
NFC South
The Panthers beat the Saints to close out the season in second place. The Falcons beat the Bucs and finish the season in last place. Tampa won the division, but heads into the playoffs with a losing record.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-9 — clinched division title
- Carolina Panthers, 7-10 — eliminated
- New Orleans Saints, 7-10 — eliminated
- Atlanta Falcons, 7-10 — eliminated
NFC West
TBD
- San Francisco 49ers, 12-4 — clinched division title
- Seattle Seahawks, 8-8
- Los Angeles Rams, 5-11 — eliminated
- Arizona Cardinals, 4-12 — eliminated