Is the NFL rigged?

It doesn’t take long for this to start trending when something bad happens to a team with a large fanbase. Following the Patriots and Steelers getting eliminated from playoff contention, #nflrigged was trending among sports topics on Twitter.

So, is the league rigged against the Patriots or the Steelers or anybody else?

The short answer is No.

The long answer is ...

Nooooooo.

If you’re one of these folks complaining on Twitter that the league is rigged against your team, it is time to step away from the computer. If you are a Patriots fan who was relying on Mac Jones to secure you a playoff berth or you were a Steelers fan hoping Joe Flacco would beat the Dolphins, you might want to do some soul-searching about your squad before you start whining about everything being rigged against your team.

The NFL is not rigged. Your team is just not good enough.