Broncos DC will get first in-person interview for head coach opening

The Denver Broncos are officially finished with the 2022-23 season and have already begun the search for a new head coach. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will be the first candidate for the opening interviewed in person, per beat writer Mike Klis. The Broncos are also speaking with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, but those interviews will be conducted virtually.

The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Week 16 after a 4-11 start to the season. Hackett started with Denver in 2022, and didn’t even make it a full season after Russell Wilson underperformed in his first year there.

Evero joined the Denver coaching staff in 2022 in his first gig as an NFL coordinator, and put together one of the best defenses in the league. He was previously with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers.