Quay Walker ejected for shoving Lions trainer in Week 18

The Green Bay Packers have fallen behind the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of their huge Week 18 matchup, and Green Bay is doing some really stupid things. Linebacker Quay Walker managed to get himself ejected when he shoved a Lions trainer.

Walker likely will find himself receiving a fine letter from the NFL this week. Shoving a trainer is never a good thing, but the timing of it is even worse coming six days removed from a Bills trainer helping to save the life of safety Damar Hamlin.

Quay Walker decided to shove a member of the Lions' training staff, then got mad about getting flagged for it pic.twitter.com/YVsJZvWWpp — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 9, 2023

This is the second time this season he has been ejected, and the first one also came on Sunday Night Football. That was in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, and notably happened after he shoved a Bills trainer.