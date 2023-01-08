 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lovie Smith fired by Houston Texans

The Texans will start yet another coaching search in 2023.

By Chet Gresham
Head Coach Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the second half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Update: The Texans have released a statement. It isn’t unlike most statements after a coach is fired:

The Houston Texans have let head coach Lovie Smith go after one season. Under Smith the Texans went 3-13-1, but they played well to end the season, including a Week 18 win over the Indianapolis Colts. That win took the Texans from the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft to the No. 2 pick.

Smith was brought in to help bring some stability to an organization that has gone through plenty of turmoil and for his effort, he’s been canned.

