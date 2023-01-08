Lovie Smith fired by Houston Texans

Update: The Texans have released a statement. It isn’t unlike most statements after a coach is fired:

A statement from Chair and CEO Cal McNair: pic.twitter.com/EXfIbUYOBc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 9, 2023

The Houston Texans have let head coach Lovie Smith go after one season. Under Smith the Texans went 3-13-1, but they played well to end the season, including a Week 18 win over the Indianapolis Colts. That win took the Texans from the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft to the No. 2 pick.

The #Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Another one-and-done in Houston. pic.twitter.com/1Ld7PxCGUq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Smith was brought in to help bring some stability to an organization that has gone through plenty of turmoil and for his effort, he’s been canned.